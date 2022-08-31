Dr. Knabel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Knabel, DO
Overview
Dr. Peter Knabel, DO is a Dermatologist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Knabel works at
Locations
Uc Health Physicians Office - Midtown3590 Lucille Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45213 Directions (513) 475-7630
Hoxworth Center3130 Highland Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 584-4644
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I needed Mohs surgery on my nose. From the front desk to Dr. Knabel, everyone was kind and reassuring. I've seen two other dermatologists since that visit and both have remarked what a great job he did on my nose. It's hardly noticeable at all.
About Dr. Peter Knabel, DO
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1245543495
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knabel accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knabel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knabel has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knabel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Knabel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knabel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knabel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knabel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.