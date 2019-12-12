Dr. Peter Knapp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knapp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Knapp, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Peter Knapp, MD is an Urology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Indiana University Health North Hospital and Riverview Health.
1
Urology of Indiana LLC12188A N Meridian St Ste 200, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 881-3937
2
Urology of Indiana L.l.c.8040 Clearvista Pkwy Ste 370, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Directions (317) 813-1660
3
Indiana University Health North Hospital11700 N Meridian St, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 688-2000
4
Urology of Indiana LLC14300 E 138th Ste A, Fishers, IN 46037 Directions (317) 813-1660
- Indiana University Health North Hospital
- Riverview Health
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Last Thursday did prostrate surgery using the Green Laser. This surgery was easy compared to the several other kinds I've had. Recovery has been great. I would highly recommend Dr. Knapp. Great manner about him and very friendly.
- Urology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1013921709
- University Mich Hosps
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
Dr. Knapp has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knapp accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knapp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knapp has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knapp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Knapp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knapp.
