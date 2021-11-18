Dr. Kohler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Kohler, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Kohler, MD
Dr. Peter Kohler, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Kalkaska Memorial Health Center, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital, Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital, Munson Medical Center and Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Kohler works at
Dr. Kohler's Office Locations
Dept of Pathology1105 Sixth St, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (231) 935-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Kalkaska Memorial Health Center
- Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital
- Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital
- Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital
- Munson Medical Center
- Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kohler?
Based on reviews, I wasn't sure what to expect when we were scheduled to meet with Dr.Kohler, Medical Oncologist. Our entire process & planning with the Cowell Cancer Center Team was awesome! Dr. Kohler spent a great length of time with us. He reviewed test results & explained the grades of the 9 biopsies that were taken. All our questions were answered. We discussed all of my husband's options & the best plan of action. We had a clear understanding of the entire process. In fact, the plan was put in place before we left the center. His nurse checked with insurance & my husband was able to get his first injection by the time we were finished meeting with the radiation oncologist. We had spent the entire day meeting with everyone on my husband's medical team. We were well informed & left the building with a notebook full of information & contacts we'd need during this treatment process. I always check reviews, felt that you should know how grateful we were for Dr. Kohler.
About Dr. Peter Kohler, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1477520872
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Kohler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kohler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kohler works at
Dr. Kohler has seen patients for Lung Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kohler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kohler. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kohler.
