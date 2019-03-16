Dr. Peter Kolettis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kolettis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Kolettis, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Kolettis, MD
Dr. Peter Kolettis, MD is an Urology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Chicago.
Dr. Kolettis works at
Dr. Kolettis' Office Locations
UAB Medicine2000 6th Ave S Fl 5, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 996-8765
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He operated on me for a bladder neck obstruction. Was incredibly professional and I liked him.. I just didn't like the Hospital he is affiliated with. He was excellent in diagnosing my problem and very easy to talk to.
About Dr. Peter Kolettis, MD
- Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1336177450
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kolettis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kolettis accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kolettis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kolettis has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kolettis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kolettis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kolettis.
