Overview of Dr. Peter Kolettis, MD

Dr. Peter Kolettis, MD is an Urology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Chicago.



Dr. Kolettis works at UAB Medicine in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.