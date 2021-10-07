See All Plastic Surgeons in Toledo, OH
Dr. Peter Koltz, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (3)
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Peter Koltz, MD

Dr. Peter Koltz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

Dr. Koltz works at Artisan Surgery Center LLC in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair and Breast Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Koltz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Artisan Surgery Center LLC
    7634 W CENTRAL AVE, Toledo, OH 43617 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (567) 408-7356
  2. 2
    Erica Demo
    2000 Regency Ct, Toledo, OH 43623 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (567) 408-7356

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • McLaren St. Luke's
  • ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Paramount

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 07, 2021
    I met Dr. Koltz quite by accident when I got a nasty infection from a surgical site after being in a nursing home. Dr. Koltz and his team did a phenomenal job at repairing the damage and saving me from having a septic site. He and his team have treated me with the utmost kindness and respect from the time I first encountered them and beyond as I progressed from the procedure. Everyone there is just. . . . awesome! That's all I can say!
    Mindy Nottage — Oct 07, 2021
    Dr. Peter Koltz, MD
    About Dr. Peter Koltz, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1316260797
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Pennsylvania - Reconstructive Microsurgery
    • University of Rochester Medical Center - Reconstructive Surgery
    • University of Rochester Medical Center
    • University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
    • Indiana University / Bloomington / School of Optometry
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Koltz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koltz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Koltz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Koltz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Koltz works at Artisan Surgery Center LLC in Toledo, OH. View the full address on Dr. Koltz’s profile.

    Dr. Koltz has seen patients for Wound Repair and Breast Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koltz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Koltz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koltz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koltz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koltz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

