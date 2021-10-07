Overview of Dr. Peter Koltz, MD

Dr. Peter Koltz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Koltz works at Artisan Surgery Center LLC in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair and Breast Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.