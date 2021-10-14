See All Neurosurgeons in Nashville, TN
Dr. Peter Konrad, MD

Neurosurgery
5.0 (20)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Peter Konrad, MD

Dr. Peter Konrad, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine.

Dr. Konrad works at Vanderbilt Department of Neurosurgery in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Hydrocephalus, Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus and Deep Brain Stimulation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Konrad's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Vanderbilt Department of Neurosurgery
    1500 21st Ave S Ste 1506, Nashville, TN 37212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 322-7417

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Baclofen Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Injuries Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dystonia
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spasticity Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 14, 2021
    Dr. Konrad was very friendly and professional. He took his time in explaining the procedure and assured me that the procedure will help me. I like the fact that he has performed around 700 of these procedures that I am going to have, which takes a lot of the anxiety away. Thank you Dr. Konrad.
    Gail J Mack — Oct 14, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Peter Konrad, MD
    About Dr. Peter Konrad, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821197252
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Vanderbilt University
    Internship
    • In U Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • ROCKFORD COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Konrad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Konrad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Konrad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Konrad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Konrad works at Vanderbilt Department of Neurosurgery in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Konrad’s profile.

    Dr. Konrad has seen patients for Hydrocephalus, Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus and Deep Brain Stimulation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Konrad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Konrad. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Konrad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Konrad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Konrad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

