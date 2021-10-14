Dr. Peter Konrad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Konrad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Konrad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Peter Konrad, MD
Dr. Peter Konrad, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine.
Dr. Konrad works at
Dr. Konrad's Office Locations
Vanderbilt Department of Neurosurgery1500 21st Ave S Ste 1506, Nashville, TN 37212 Directions (615) 322-7417
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Konrad was very friendly and professional. He took his time in explaining the procedure and assured me that the procedure will help me. I like the fact that he has performed around 700 of these procedures that I am going to have, which takes a lot of the anxiety away. Thank you Dr. Konrad.
About Dr. Peter Konrad, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
- In U Hosp
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- ROCKFORD COLLEGE
