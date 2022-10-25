Dr. Peter Koretsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koretsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Koretsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Koretsky, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center and Melbourne Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Koretsky works at
Locations
-
1
Peter A Koretsky MD PA2955 Pineda Plaza Way Ste 115, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions (321) 254-7375
Hospital Affiliations
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- Melbourne Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health First Health Plans
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Koretsky?
I've been seeing Dr. Koretsky for 6 years and have always been treated with the utmost professionalism. Procedures are done with expert efficiency and clear communication. The office staff has always been super friendly and helpful. Thanks to Sarina, Dawn, Alicia, Lee and Shannon and their ability to work together in resolving issues quickly, I have been in good hands when most needed. Thank you all!
About Dr. Peter Koretsky, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1467556456
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Affil Hosps
- Emory U Affil Hosps
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koretsky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koretsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koretsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koretsky works at
81 patients have reviewed Dr. Koretsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koretsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koretsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koretsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.