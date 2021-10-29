See All Plastic Surgeons in Great Neck, NY
Dr. Peter Korn, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.2 (21)
Map Pin Small Great Neck, NY
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Peter Korn, MD

Dr. Peter Korn, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIENNA / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.

Dr. Korn works at NYBRA Plastic Surgery in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Nipple Reconstruction and Breast Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Korn's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Great Neck Office
    833 Northern Blvd Ste 160, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 498-8400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital
  • St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nipple Reconstruction
Breast Reconstruction
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Nipple Reconstruction
Breast Reconstruction
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 29, 2021
    Only one month post-op and truly stunned by the results Dr. Korn was able to achieve on my breast reduction. I’ll always be grateful for him. Couldn’t be happier with my decision to go with him as my surgeon… thanks Dr. Korn!
    Nicolette — Oct 29, 2021
    About Dr. Peter Korn, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730303058
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF VIENNA / DENTAL SCHOOL
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Korn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Korn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Korn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Korn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Korn works at NYBRA Plastic Surgery in Great Neck, NY. View the full address on Dr. Korn’s profile.

    Dr. Korn has seen patients for Nipple Reconstruction and Breast Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Korn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Korn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Korn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Korn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Korn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

