Overview of Dr. Peter Kourlas, MD

Dr. Peter Kourlas, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Kourlas works at Columbus Oncology Associates in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.