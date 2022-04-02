Dr. Peter Kourlas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kourlas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Kourlas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Peter Kourlas, MD
Dr. Peter Kourlas, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Kourlas works at
Dr. Kourlas' Office Locations
-
1
Bio Reference Laboratories Inc.810 Jasonway Ave Ste A, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 442-3130
Hospital Affiliations
- Dublin Methodist Hospital
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kourlas?
Dr Kourlas is always punctual, spends time to answer all questions and checks on patients when needed. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Peter Kourlas, MD
- Hematology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1700882818
Education & Certifications
- Oh State University Hospital
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kourlas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kourlas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kourlas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kourlas works at
Dr. Kourlas has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kourlas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kourlas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kourlas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kourlas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kourlas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.