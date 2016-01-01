Overview of Dr. Peter Kovacs, MD

Dr. Peter Kovacs, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Kovacs works at Cape Fear Neurology Associates in Fayetteville, NC with other offices in Holly Springs, NC. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Seizure Disorders and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.