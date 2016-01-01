Dr. Kovacs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Kovacs, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Peter Kovacs, MD
Dr. Peter Kovacs, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Kovacs' Office Locations
Cape Fear Neurology Associates1219 Walter Reed Rd, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Directions (910) 615-3350Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Holly Springs Neurology PA500 Holly Springs Rd Ste 102, Holly Springs, NC 27540 Directions (919) 888-0074
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Fear Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Peter Kovacs, MD
- Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1184785859
Education & Certifications
- UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kovacs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kovacs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kovacs has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Seizure Disorders and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kovacs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kovacs. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kovacs.
