Dr. Peter Kowynia, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.