Dr. Peter Krall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Peter Krall, MD
Dr. Peter Krall, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Scripps Green Hospital, Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas, Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla and Tri-city Medical Center.
Dr. Krall's Office Locations
Scripps Clinic10710 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 554-7996Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Scripps Clinic2205 Vista Way # 330, Oceanside, CA 92054 Directions (760) 704-5895
Scripps clinic Jefferson2205 Vista Way # 330, Oceanside, CA 92054 Directions (760) 704-5895Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturday7:30am - 4:30pmSunday7:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Green Hospital
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
- Tri-city Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Krall in San Diego, Ca. He looked like Dougie Howzer but was really knowledgeable and took time to explain everything! Just wanted others to know that if you’re in need of an ophthalmologist in San Diego, he’s the best I’ve been to!
About Dr. Peter Krall, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
