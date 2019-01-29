Overview

Dr. Peter Kramer, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Novant Health Pender Medical Center.



Dr. Kramer works at Novant Health Family Medicine Wrightsville Beach in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.