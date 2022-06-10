Dr. Kranz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Kranz, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Kranz, MD is a Neuroradiology Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Neuroradiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and is affiliated with Duke University Hospital.
Locations
Duke University Hospital2301 Erwin Rd, Durham, NC 27705 Directions (919) 684-2711MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Duhs Clinical Labs-fayetteville Road Clinical Lab6301 Herndon Rd, Durham, NC 27713 Directions (919) 620-5333
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
The nicest doctor I have ever seen. Explained everything. Asked me questions, listened attentively. During injection asked several times if I was ok. A very caring doctor.
About Dr. Peter Kranz, MD
- Neuroradiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Diagnostic Radiology and Neuroradiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kranz accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kranz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
