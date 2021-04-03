Overview

Dr. Peter Krause, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Krause works at Peter Alan Krause Medical Corp. in Santa Maria, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.