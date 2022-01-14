Overview

Dr. Peter Kriekard, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and Uchealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital.



Dr. Kriekard works at University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora, CO with other offices in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, First Degree Heart Block and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.