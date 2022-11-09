Dr. Peter Krumins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krumins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Krumins, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Peter Krumins, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital, St. Anthony Hospital and St. Joseph Medical Center.
Puget Sound Orthopaedics1724 West Union Ave Ste 100, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 830-5200
Puget Sound Orthopaedics - Gig Harbor2727 Hollycroft St Ste 410, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Directions (253) 358-4002
Hospital Affiliations
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
- St. Anthony Hospital
- St. Joseph Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
I’ve been to Dr Peter Krumins for two surgeries. There is none better. My friend (a past patient) refers to him as the foot guru. He is very thorough in his explanation of what needs to be done. He has a very calming disposition and a wonderful staff.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Latvian and Spanish
- Harborview Medical Center
- Yale-New Haven Hospital
- University of Washington
- Yale University
Dr. Krumins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krumins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krumins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krumins has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Sprain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krumins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Krumins speaks Latvian and Spanish.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Krumins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krumins.
