Overview of Dr. Peter Krumins, MD

Dr. Peter Krumins, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital, St. Anthony Hospital and St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Krumins works at Puget Sound Orthopaedics in Tacoma, WA with other offices in Gig Harbor, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Sprain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.