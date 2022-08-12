Dr. Peter Kubitz, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kubitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Kubitz, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Peter Kubitz, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.
Pain Consultants of Arizona in Collaboration with HonorHealth20950 N Tatum Blvd Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85050 Directions (480) 222-7246Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ameriben
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Kubitz and staff were pleasant and professional. I felt the time that Dr. Kubitz and his PA spent with me in the exam room was complete and informative. I highly recommend this office and staff.
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1750373718
- Mayo Clinic
- Midwestern University
- Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Kubitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kubitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kubitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kubitz has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kubitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Kubitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kubitz.
