Dr. Peter Kunz, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Kunz, MD
Dr. Peter Kunz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel and IU Health University Hospital.
Dr. Kunz works at
Dr. Kunz's Office Locations
Peter F Kunz MD11725 Illinois St Ste 270, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 721-7110
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
- IU Health University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The entire process was significantly easier and quicker than I expected, both this time and last. I love the results and will be back for more.
About Dr. Peter Kunz, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- IU Health University
- Rush University Medical Center
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kunz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kunz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kunz works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kunz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kunz.
