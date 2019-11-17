Overview of Dr. Peter Kurzweil, MD

Dr. Peter Kurzweil, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Kurzweil works at Memorial Orthopaedic Surgical Group in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.