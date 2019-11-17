Dr. Peter Kurzweil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kurzweil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Kurzweil, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Peter Kurzweil, MD
Dr. Peter Kurzweil, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Kurzweil's Office Locations
Memorial Orthopaedic Surgical Group2760 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 424-6666Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I met Dr. Kurzweil 20+ years ago when he participated in an ACL surgery on my left knee, which was very successful. In 2018-19 he performed complete knee replacements on both of my knees, with exceptionally successful results. Full range of motion; no pain; no hitches and glitches. In addition to being an excellent surgeon, Dr. Kurzweil is a good communicator and all-around nice guy! I recommend him without a scintilla of reservation.
About Dr. Peter Kurzweil, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1700865466
Education & Certifications
- Southern California Center for Sports Medicine
- Colum Presby Mc
- Roosevelt Hospital
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
- Amherst College
Dr. Kurzweil has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kurzweil accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kurzweil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kurzweil speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Kurzweil. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurzweil.
