Overview

Dr. Peter Kwon Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Bon Secours Community Hospital.



Dr. Kwon Jr works at Tri State Bariatrics in Middletown, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.