Dr. Peter Kwon Jr, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (22)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Peter Kwon Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Bon Secours Community Hospital.

Dr. Kwon Jr works at Tri State Bariatrics in Middletown, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tri State Surgical Associates Pllc
    384 Crystal Run Rd Ste 201, Middletown, NY 10941 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 692-8780

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Constipation
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Constipation
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones

Treatment frequency



Constipation Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • Cigna
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Health Net
    • HIP Health Plan of New York
    • Hudson Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 07, 2020
    Fantastic doctor, excellent surgeon, great educational approach, explains everything clearly. Has helped both me, my family, and saved my friends life. Just the best ever!
    M.Allen — Nov 07, 2020
    About Dr. Peter Kwon Jr, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1356459929
    Education & Certifications

    • Cedars Sinai Med Center
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    • M.I.T.
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Kwon Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kwon Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kwon Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kwon Jr works at Tri State Bariatrics in Middletown, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kwon Jr’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kwon Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kwon Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kwon Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kwon Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

