Dr. Peter Kwon Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kwon Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Kwon Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Kwon Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Bon Secours Community Hospital.
Dr. Kwon Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Tri State Surgical Associates Pllc384 Crystal Run Rd Ste 201, Middletown, NY 10941 Directions (845) 692-8780
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Health Net
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Hudson Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kwon Jr?
Fantastic doctor, excellent surgeon, great educational approach, explains everything clearly. Has helped both me, my family, and saved my friends life. Just the best ever!
About Dr. Peter Kwon Jr, MD
- General Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1356459929
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Med Center
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- M.I.T.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kwon Jr accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kwon Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kwon Jr works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kwon Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kwon Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kwon Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kwon Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.