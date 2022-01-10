Dr. Peter Kwong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kwong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Kwong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Peter Kwong, MD
Dr. Peter Kwong, MD is an Urology Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Dr. Kwong works at
Dr. Kwong's Office Locations
Urology Of Virginia225 Clearfield Ave, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 Directions (757) 457-5100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Albemarle Medical Center
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Obici Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Had a surgical procedure completed, today, by Dr. Kwong. I found him to be professional and polite. Dr. Kwong answered my questions fully in terms that I understood and he so with confidence. Not sure where some of the negative comments on this site came from. As for me, procedure could Not have been a better experience. I liked him fine.
About Dr. Peter Kwong, MD
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1306824495
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Houston
- Med College Of Georgia
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kwong has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kwong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kwong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kwong has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kwong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kwong speaks Chinese.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Kwong. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kwong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kwong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kwong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.