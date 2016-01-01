Dr. Peter Lafferty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lafferty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Lafferty, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Lafferty, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Sistersville, WV. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Marietta Memorial Hospital, Selby General Hospital, Dublin Methodist Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Marietta Memorial Hosp Srgy314 S Wells St Ste 100, Sistersville, WV 26175 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Marietta Memorial Hospital
- Selby General Hospital
- Dublin Methodist Hospital
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Peter Lafferty, MD
- Diagnostic Radiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1912986084
Education & Certifications
- U Minn Hosp and Clin
- HENNEPIN COUNTY MEDICAL CENTER
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lafferty has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lafferty accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lafferty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lafferty. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lafferty.
