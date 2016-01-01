Dr. Peter Langan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Langan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Langan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Peter Langan, MD
Dr. Peter Langan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital, NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
Dr. Langan works at
Dr. Langan's Office Locations
Rusk Rehabilitation at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Lake Success1999 Marcus Ave Ste 202, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 467-8730Tuesday8:30am - 5:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Peter Langan, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 54 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
