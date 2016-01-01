Overview of Dr. Peter Langan, MD

Dr. Peter Langan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital, NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.



Dr. Langan works at Rusk Rehabilitation at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Lake Success in New Hyde Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.