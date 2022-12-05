Dr. Peter Lapman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lapman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Lapman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Lapman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 444 Neptune Blvd, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 775-5300
- 2 27 S Cooks Bridge Rd Ste 2-16, Jackson, NJ 08527 Directions (848) 217-3010
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I and my husband have been seeing Dr. Lapman for years. He is friendly, attentive and thorough. His office is close, his staff is professional. I trust his ideas, judgement and practices. I have an appointment tomorrow to have him check my 60 year old heart for any issues following a bout with COVID this past December, and I know he will be straight with me if there are any problems I can do something about.
About Dr. Peter Lapman, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1568637858
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lapman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lapman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lapman has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lapman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lapman speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Lapman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lapman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lapman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lapman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.