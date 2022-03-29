Dr. Peter Lascarides, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lascarides is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Lascarides, DO
Overview of Dr. Peter Lascarides, DO
Dr. Peter Lascarides, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Riverhead, NY. They graduated from New York College Osteopathic Medicine Old Westbury and is affiliated with Mather Hospital, Peconic Bay Medical Center and Saint Charles Hospital.
Dr. Lascarides' Office Locations
Peconic Bay Medical Center1 Heroes Way, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 474-0707
Pain Institue of Long Island300 Old Country Rd Ste 1, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 474-0707
Pain Institute of Long Island635 Belle Terre Rd Ste 209, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Directions (631) 474-0707
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
- Peconic Bay Medical Center
- Saint Charles Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Lascarides is an excellent doctor I went with a lot of pain in my spine that t i could not take anymore. The Doctor gave me an Epidural injection in the spine he took his time to make sure goes to the right spot, after few days I felt much better. I have no words to thanks the Doctor. Doctor Lascarides is very professional excellent Doctor . I am very happy with his treatment. I recommended it to everyone. Thank you Doctor.
About Dr. Peter Lascarides, DO
- Pain Medicine
- English, Greek and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center
- Stony Brook University Hosp|Stony Brook University Hospital
- North Shore-LIJ Hosp
- New York College Osteopathic Medicine Old Westbury
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lascarides has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lascarides accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lascarides has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Lascarides has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lascarides on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lascarides speaks Greek and Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lascarides. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lascarides.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lascarides, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lascarides appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.