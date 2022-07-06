Dr. Lastowiecki has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Lastowiecki, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Lastowiecki, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They graduated from Warsaw Med School and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.
Dr. Lastowiecki works at
Locations
-
1
Amita Medical Care Group2500 W Higgins Rd Ste 640, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 895-0440
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lastowiecki?
Dr. Peter Lastowiecki is an Endocrinology diabetes specialist. I am his patient, and I am glad I got this doctor. I frequently ask questions and he does a great job of explaining the answers to me.
About Dr. Peter Lastowiecki, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Polish
- 1932181401
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Gunderson Med Fdn
- Gunderson Med Fdn
- Warsaw Med School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lastowiecki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lastowiecki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lastowiecki works at
Dr. Lastowiecki has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypoglycemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lastowiecki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lastowiecki speaks Polish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Lastowiecki. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lastowiecki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lastowiecki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lastowiecki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.