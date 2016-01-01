See All Vascular Surgeons in North Kansas City, MO
Dr. Peter Lau, MD

Vascular Surgery
Map Pin Small North Kansas City, MO
Overview of Dr. Peter Lau, MD

Dr. Peter Lau, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. 

Dr. Lau works at Midwest Aortic and Vascular Institute in North Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lau's Office Locations

    Midwest Aortic and Vascular Institute
    2750 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 304, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon

About Dr. Peter Lau, MD

  • Vascular Surgery
  • English
  • Male
  • 1407276959
Education & Certifications

  • Vascular Surgery
Hospital Affiliations

  • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health

