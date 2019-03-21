Dr. Peter Lawrence, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lawrence is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Lawrence, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Peter Lawrence, MD
Dr. Peter Lawrence, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TAMPERE / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union City and Jackson-madison County General Hospital.
Dr. Lawrence works at
Dr. Lawrence's Office Locations
-
1
Jackson Urological Associates PC28 Medical Center Dr, Jackson, TN 38301 Directions (731) 427-9971
-
2
Jackson-madison County General Hospital620 Skyline Dr, Jackson, TN 38301 Directions (731) 541-5000
- 3 1720 E Reelfoot Ave Ste 202, Union City, TN 38261 Directions (731) 427-9971
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union City
- Jackson-madison County General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lawrence listens, explains what is happening and gives you choices to help correct problem. We were given three choices each explained. Follow ups are just as thorough. Recommend him all the time. Very satisfied with his friendly staff.
About Dr. Peter Lawrence, MD
- Urology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1124001219
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TAMPERE / MEDICAL FACULTY
