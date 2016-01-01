Overview of Dr. Peter Lawrence, MD

Dr. Peter Lawrence, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography and Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.