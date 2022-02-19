Dr. Peter Le, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Le is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Le, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Le, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Castle Rock Adventist Hospital, Littleton Adventist Hospital, Parker Adventist Hospital, Sky Ridge Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.
Locations
1
South Denver Gastroenterology10103 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 312A, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 788-8888
2
Castle Rock3911 Ambrosia St Ste 201, Castle Rock, CO 80109 Directions (303) 788-8888
3
Parker9397 Crown Crest Blvd Ste 22, Parker, CO 80138 Directions (303) 788-8888
Hospital Affiliations
- Castle Rock Adventist Hospital
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- Parker Adventist Hospital
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Just had a colonoscopy performed by Dr Le. He and his staff were prompt, very professional and friendly.
About Dr. Peter Le, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1942460209
Education & Certifications
- Yale University Sch of Med Yale New Haven Hosp|Yale University School of Medicine
- Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med
- Gastroenterology
