Dr. Peter Leary, MD

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
5.0 (8)
Map Pin Small Seattle, WA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Peter Leary, MD

Dr. Peter Leary, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Seattle, WA. They completed their fellowship with U Wash, Seattle

Dr. Leary works at Pulmonary Vascular Disease Clinic at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Leary's Office Locations

    Pulmonary Vascular Disease Clinic at UW Medical Center - Montlake
    1959 Ne Pacific St, Seattle, WA 98195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    UW Medicine Primary & Urgent Care at Issaquah
    1959 NE Pacific 3 Fl St Rm Sp-31, Seattle, WA 98195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UW Medical Center - Montlake

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)

Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Apr 26, 2021
Straight shooter and never leaves out worst case scenario.
Rachel Spivey — Apr 26, 2021
About Dr. Peter Leary, MD

Specialties
  • Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1669675534
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • U Wash, Seattle
Residency
  • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
Internship
  • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
Board Certifications
  • Critical Care Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Peter Leary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Leary has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Leary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Leary works at Pulmonary Vascular Disease Clinic at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Leary’s profile.

Dr. Leary has seen patients for Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leary on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Leary. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leary.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

