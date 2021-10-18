Overview of Dr. Peter Lechman, MD

Dr. Peter Lechman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Lechman works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL with other offices in Glenview, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.