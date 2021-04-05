Dr. Peter Ledoux, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ledoux is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Ledoux, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Ledoux, MD
Dr. Peter Ledoux, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Ledoux's Office Locations
PRMA Plastic Surgery9635 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 692-1181
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Superior HealthPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Fabulous surgeon who loves the Lord. He prayed before my surgery which gave me such peace. His skill, wonderful sense of humor, true concern and passion to help others is what make him a five star doctor!!
About Dr. Peter Ledoux, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1639171770
Education & Certifications
- University Tex
- Saint Agnes Hospital
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Miami University, Oxford Ohio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ledoux has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ledoux accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ledoux has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Ledoux. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ledoux.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ledoux, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ledoux appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.