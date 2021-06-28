See All Dermatologists in Moorestown, NJ
Dr. Peter Lee, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Peter Lee, MD is a Dermatologist in Moorestown, NJ. They completed their residency with Brown University Affiliated Hosps

Dr. Lee works at Dermatologic Center For Excellence in Moorestown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    110 Marter Ave, Moorestown, NJ 08057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 635-1200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Itchy Skin
Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Itchy Skin
Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Itchy Skin
Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Granuloma of Skin
Intertrigo
Ringworm
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Excision of Skin Lesion
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Rosacea
Skin Cancer
Acne
Acne Surgery
Athlete's Foot
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Fungal Nail Infection
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Jock Itch
Keloid Scar
Lipomas
Melanoma
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Pemphigoid
Plantar Wart
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Shingles
Skin Discoloration
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
Warts
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Burn Injuries
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Folliculitis
Genital Herpes
Genital Warts
Hidradenitis
Impetigo
Lichen Planus
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Psoriasis
Skin Tag Removal
Sunburn
Tinea Versicolor
    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    EmblemHealth
    First Health
    Guardian
    Humana
    Keystone Health Plan East
    Medicaid
    Medicare
    MultiPlan
    PA Insurance Services
    Principal Financial Group
    QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Jun 28, 2021
    He is an excellent doctor; compassionate and very knowledgeable. Going to his practice for 4 years.
    Ana Rocci — Jun 28, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Peter Lee, MD
    About Dr. Peter Lee, MD

    Dermatology
    English, Chinese
    1124101654
    Education & Certifications

    Brown University Affiliated Hosps
    University Calif
