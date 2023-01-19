Overview

Dr. Peter Legnani, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Connecticut|University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Legnani works at American Infusion Centers in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.