Dr. Peter Lehmann, MD

Family Medicine
4.2 (15)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Peter Lehmann, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Poulsbo, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.

Dr. Lehmann works at Vintage Direct Patient Care in Poulsbo, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vintage Direct Patient Care
    19319 7th Ave NE Ste 108, Poulsbo, WA 98370 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 25, 2020
    He has been my doctor for over 20 years and in that time he has saved my life at least once. He is intelligent and caring. I trust him with my life.
    Jill Rake — Apr 25, 2020
    About Dr. Peter Lehmann, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1407899362
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Dewitt Army Comm Hospital
    Medical Education
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Lehmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lehmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lehmann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lehmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lehmann works at Vintage Direct Patient Care in Poulsbo, WA. View the full address on Dr. Lehmann’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lehmann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lehmann.

