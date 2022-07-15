See All General Surgeons in Fountain Valley, CA
Dr. Peter Leport, MD

General Surgery
3.8 (27)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Peter Leport, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They completed their fellowship with SUNY State University Hospital Of Brooklyn

Dr. Leport works at LePort Surgical Associates in Fountain Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Leport Surgical Medical Corp.
    18111 Brookhurst St Ste 5600, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 861-4666

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
  • Orange Coast Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Abdominal Pain
Traumatic Brain Injury
Obesity
Abdominal Pain
Traumatic Brain Injury

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Sleeve Surgery Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    To start I came to see Dr Leport about 11 years ago and and with the bypass being a huge decision it was scary! Dr Leport was great all the nurses were great and reassuring, after they continued the support and reassurance and kept in contact. unfortunately during Covid I had put some weight back on and had to undergo the revision. But due to great communication and customer service, from the PA Tara who's very thorough and kind made me feel safe, motivated and comfortable to call anytime with concerns she came threw. A big plus is coming to your doctor visits where the girls at the front desk are always smiling and welcoming very easy to talk to always willing to offer any advice they can. Elizabeth and Mykaela are the sweetest girls great customer service they make you feel welcome also very kind and keep you smiling. Gloria also is very helpful and nice They make a great team and not hating that ugh you have another doctors appointment! Thank you all for such great service :)
    About Dr. Peter Leport, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932163532
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • SUNY State University Hospital Of Brooklyn
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Kings County Hospital Center
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Harpur College- S.U.N.Y.
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Leport, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leport is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leport has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leport works at LePort Surgical Associates in Fountain Valley, CA. View the full address on Dr. Leport’s profile.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Leport. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leport.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leport, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leport appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

