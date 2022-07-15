Dr. Peter Leport, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leport is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Leport, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Leport, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They completed their fellowship with SUNY State University Hospital Of Brooklyn
Locations
Leport Surgical Medical Corp.18111 Brookhurst St Ste 5600, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 861-4666
Hospital Affiliations
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
- Orange Coast Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
To start I came to see Dr Leport about 11 years ago and and with the bypass being a huge decision it was scary! Dr Leport was great all the nurses were great and reassuring, after they continued the support and reassurance and kept in contact. unfortunately during Covid I had put some weight back on and had to undergo the revision. But due to great communication and customer service, from the PA Tara who's very thorough and kind made me feel safe, motivated and comfortable to call anytime with concerns she came threw. A big plus is coming to your doctor visits where the girls at the front desk are always smiling and welcoming very easy to talk to always willing to offer any advice they can. Elizabeth and Mykaela are the sweetest girls great customer service they make you feel welcome also very kind and keep you smiling. Gloria also is very helpful and nice They make a great team and not hating that ugh you have another doctors appointment! Thank you all for such great service :)
About Dr. Peter Leport, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- SUNY State University Hospital Of Brooklyn
- Kings County Hospital Center
- Harpur College- S.U.N.Y.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leport accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leport has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Leport. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leport.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leport, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leport appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.