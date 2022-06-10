Dr. Peter Leroux, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leroux is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Leroux, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Peter Leroux, MD
Dr. Peter Leroux, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CAPE TOWN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bassett Medical Center and Little Falls Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Broken Neck, Cranial Trauma and Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leroux's Office Locations
- 1 100 E Lancaster Ave Ste 370, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Directions (610) 642-3005
-
2
Bassett Medical Center1 Atwell Rd, Cooperstown, NY 13326 Directions (607) 547-3480
Hospital Affiliations
- Bassett Medical Center
- Little Falls Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leroux?
Dr LeRoux put me back together after a 36 ft fall off a Power pole as a Lineman, I shouldn't be alive let alone walking and functioning normally, my back was broken in 3 places and he did a Outstanding job with me and I am forever grateful for being taken to his surgery table in July of 2014 at Lankenau hospital Wynwood,PA
About Dr. Peter Leroux, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Dutch
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CAPE TOWN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
