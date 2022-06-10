Overview of Dr. Peter Leroux, MD

Dr. Peter Leroux, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CAPE TOWN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bassett Medical Center and Little Falls Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Broken Neck, Cranial Trauma and Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.