Dr. Peter Levesque, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Levesque, MD
Dr. Peter Levesque, MD is an Urology Specialist in Taunton, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Morton Hospital and Saint Anne's Hospital.
Dr. Levesque works at
Dr. Levesque's Office Locations
Taunton Urologic Associates PC72 Washington St Ste 2220, Taunton, MA 02780 Directions (508) 823-5104
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Hospital
- Saint Anne's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Quiet demeanor but very responsive to questions. Staff was kind, considerate and professional. Had prostate surgery successfully and he came to the hospital twice in the three days I was in-patient. Discharge instructions were very clear. He is extremely busy and I think the only urologist at Morton. Cut him some slack if there is a wait in his office.
About Dr. Peter Levesque, MD
- Urology
- 33 years of experience
- English, French
- 1235163783
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levesque has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levesque accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levesque has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levesque has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levesque on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Levesque speaks French.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Levesque. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levesque.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levesque, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levesque appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.