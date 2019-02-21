Overview of Dr. Peter Levesque, MD

Dr. Peter Levesque, MD is an Urology Specialist in Taunton, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Morton Hospital and Saint Anne's Hospital.



Dr. Levesque works at Taunton Urologic Associates in Taunton, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.