Overview of Dr. Peter Lin, MD

Dr. Peter Lin, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Alhambra, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital, Garfield Medical Center, Methodist Hospital of Southern California and San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Lin works at UNIVERSITY VASCULAR ASSOCIATES in Alhambra, CA with other offices in Montebello, CA and Arcadia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Lymphedema, Venous Compression and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.