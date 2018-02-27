Dr. Peter Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Lin, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Lin, MD
Dr. Peter Lin, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Alhambra, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital, Garfield Medical Center, Methodist Hospital of Southern California and San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Lin's Office Locations
University Vascular Associates1411 S Garfield Ave Ste 303, Alhambra, CA 91801 Directions (626) 566-8105Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Beverly Hospital309 W Beverly Blvd, Montebello, CA 90640 Directions (323) 726-1222
Vascular Care Specialists of Los Angeles612 W Duarte Rd Ste 303, Arcadia, CA 91007 Directions (626) 275-9566
- 4 488 E Santa Clara St Ste 303, Arcadia, CA 91006 Directions (626) 275-9566
Hospital Affiliations
- Beverly Hospital
- Garfield Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital of Southern California
- San Gabriel Valley Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Dr. Peter Lin was my surgeon in Houston Texas . He did my vein ablation in 2014. He is highly recommended by me . I was sad when he left Houston Texas . He is the best for me . He was very professional and a caring surgeon !!
About Dr. Peter Lin, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1982784625
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
