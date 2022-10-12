Overview of Dr. Peter Lindy, MD

Dr. Peter Lindy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett.



Dr. Lindy works at East Memphis Orthopedic in Memphis, TN with other offices in Bartlett, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.