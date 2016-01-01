Dr. Peter Linfoot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Linfoot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Linfoot, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Linfoot, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Walla Walla, WA.
Dr. Linfoot works at
Locations
-
1
Walla Walla Clinic55 W Tietan St, Walla Walla, WA 99362 Directions (509) 525-3720
Hospital Affiliations
- Dayton General Hospital
- Grande Ronde Hospital
- Providence St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Linfoot?
About Dr. Peter Linfoot, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1396777264
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Linfoot has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Linfoot accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Linfoot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Linfoot works at
Dr. Linfoot has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 2 and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Linfoot on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Linfoot. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Linfoot.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Linfoot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Linfoot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.