Overview

Dr. Peter Linfoot, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Walla Walla, WA.



Dr. Linfoot works at Walla Walla Clinic in Walla Walla, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 2 and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.