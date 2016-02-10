Overview of Dr. Peter Link, MD

Dr. Peter Link, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Link works at Group Health Specialty Center in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

