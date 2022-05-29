Dr. Peter Lloyd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lloyd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Lloyd, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Lloyd, MD
Dr. Peter Lloyd, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Phs Indian Hospital At Rosebud and Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas.
Dr. Lloyd works at
Dr. Lloyd's Office Locations
-
1
Steve Laverson MD477 N El Camino Real Ste D304, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 452-2080Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Institute for Specialized Medicine, San Diego, CA4125 Sorrento Valley Blvd Ste A, San Diego, CA 92121 Directions (858) 794-9192
Hospital Affiliations
- Phs Indian Hospital At Rosebud
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lloyd?
Excellent physician
About Dr. Peter Lloyd, MD
- Rheumatology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1962717918
Education & Certifications
- David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA
- University Of Chicago Hospitals
- University Of Chicago Hospitals
- University of Vermont / College of Medicine
- University of Colorado
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lloyd has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lloyd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lloyd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lloyd works at
Dr. Lloyd has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lloyd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lloyd. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lloyd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lloyd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lloyd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.