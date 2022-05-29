Overview of Dr. Peter Lloyd, MD

Dr. Peter Lloyd, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Phs Indian Hospital At Rosebud and Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas.



Dr. Lloyd works at Steve Laverson MD in Encinitas, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.