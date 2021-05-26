See All Radiation Oncologists in Paducah, KY
Dr. Peter Locken III, MD

Radiation Oncology
3.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Paducah, KY
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Peter Locken III, MD

Dr. Peter Locken III, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from University of North Dakota / Main Campus and is affiliated with Baptist Health Paducah and Murray-Calloway County Hospital.

Dr. Locken III works at Radiation Therapy Associates - LOCUM in Paducah, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Locken III's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Radiation Therapy Associates - LOCUM
    2501 Kentucky Ave, Paducah, KY 42003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 575-2780

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Paducah
  • Murray-Calloway County Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Malignant Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Peter Locken III, MD

    • Radiation Oncology
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1396837159
    Education & Certifications

    • University of North Dakota / Main Campus
    • Radiation Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Locken III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Locken III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Locken III has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Locken III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Locken III works at Radiation Therapy Associates - LOCUM in Paducah, KY. View the full address on Dr. Locken III’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Locken III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Locken III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Locken III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Locken III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

