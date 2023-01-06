Dr. Peter Loeb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loeb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Loeb, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Peter Loeb, MD
Dr. Peter Loeb, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UAB and is affiliated with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.
Dr. Loeb works at
Dr. Loeb's Office Locations
Red Hills Surgery Center1608 Surgeons Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 656-2108
North Florida Orthopaedics1911 Miccosukee Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 878-2549
Hospital Affiliations
- Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Capital Healthplan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Three years ago, I had an ACL replacement surgery nightmare that occurred after being treated by a different doctor. A year after that first ACL replacement, I was experiencing a lot of pain in my knee, and something wasn’t right. When the pain management clinic saw the results of the MRI, they referred me to Dr. Loeb. As soon as he saw the MRI and x Rays results, he found that my body rejected the ACL replacement surgery. Immediately, he took over my case and after some tests to confirm his diagnosis, he performed a surgery to remove the previous ACL replacement to avoid further complications with my knee. After carefully looking at my options due to the previous surgery and the rejection, he recommended we used a different method and used my own tissue for the replacement to avoid any possible rejection this time around. Everything happened exactly as expected and surgery went well resulting in a complete recovery and no residual pain. I would highly recommend him and his team.
About Dr. Peter Loeb, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1306848445
Education & Certifications
- Sports Med
- American Sports Med Institute
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- UAB
- Northwestern
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Loeb has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Loeb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Loeb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Loeb has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loeb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
167 patients have reviewed Dr. Loeb. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loeb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loeb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loeb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.