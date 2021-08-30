See All Urologists in Santa Monica, CA
Dr. Peter Loisides, MD

Urology
4.1 (13)
Map Pin Small Santa Monica, CA
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Peter Loisides, MD

Dr. Peter Loisides, MD is an Urology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.

Dr. Loisides works at Susan E Sprau MD PC in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Loisides' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Susan E Sprau MD PC
    2021 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 335E, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 424-3170
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Providence Saint John's Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 30, 2021
    Dr Loisides saved my life. I had an obstructed kidney and was septic. He found that and fixed it quickly. Love this man!
    RG — Aug 30, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Peter Loisides, MD
    About Dr. Peter Loisides, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek
    NPI Number
    • 1679647838
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Loma Linda University Med Center
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    • UCLA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Loisides, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loisides is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Loisides has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Loisides has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Loisides works at Susan E Sprau MD PC in Santa Monica, CA. View the full address on Dr. Loisides’s profile.

    Dr. Loisides has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loisides on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Loisides. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loisides.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loisides, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loisides appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

