Dr. Longo accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peter Longo, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Longo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Longo works at
Locations
1
Great Neck Vascular Surgery PC800 Community Dr Ste 204, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 482-0360
2
St. Francis Hospital Cardiology of Great Neck310 E Shore Rd Ste 104, Great Neck, NY 11023 Directions (516) 829-9550
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Longo?
Dr. Longo is a very caring doctor and takes his time with me. He makes me feel safe. I feel so lucky that I found him!
About Dr. Peter Longo, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1801991666
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Longo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Longo works at
Dr. Longo has seen patients for Bird Flu, Swine Flu and Wellness Examination, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Longo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Longo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Longo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Longo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Longo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.