Overview of Dr. Peter Lontai, MD

Dr. Peter Lontai, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Elizabeth, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Trinitas Regional Medical Center.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.